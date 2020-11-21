BlackRock Inc. Sells 57,411 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,050,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.17% of Proto Labs worth $524,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Proto Labs by 505.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,380,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 16.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 44.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

In other Proto Labs news, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $2,787,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,772.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

PRLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $134.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.85. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $164.99.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.