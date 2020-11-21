BlackRock Inc. Sells 585,317 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,438,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 585,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.39% of LKQ worth $539,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 202.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,234,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $364,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521,817 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 128.9% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,386,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,606 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1,059.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,162,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,663 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 271.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,161,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 848,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 156.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,730,000 after purchasing an additional 753,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.73. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.30.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

