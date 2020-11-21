BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,757,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 266,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.06% of Manhattan Associates worth $549,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $95.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.73 and a 200 day moving average of $91.65. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 1.97. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $106.17.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm had revenue of $149.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $245,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MANH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.29.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

