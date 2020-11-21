BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,802,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,521 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.43% of GCI Liberty worth $557,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLIBA. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 30.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 15.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 2.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 27.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 210.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on GCI Liberty from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

GLIBA opened at $92.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.10. GCI Liberty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $92.67.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $7.98. GCI Liberty had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 84.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GCI Liberty, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 38,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $3,127,093.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 728,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,138,284.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

