BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 52.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 14.7% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the third quarter worth about $157,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter worth about $178,000.

Shares of MHD opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

