Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Brooks Automation by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Brooks Automation by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $422,833.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,536,550.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,340,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,953 shares of company stock valued at $8,377,444 in the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.55. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $72.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

