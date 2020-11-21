Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar Sells 452,299 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 452,299 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $8,697,709.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,776,005.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Kr Sridhar sold 488,247 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $7,821,716.94.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $18.67 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BE shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. 35.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

