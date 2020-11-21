BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) (CVE:BLM) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) (CVE:BLM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.15. BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 3,084 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and a P/E ratio of -4.83.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) (CVE:BLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.86 million for the quarter.

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solution-oriented consultation, design, products, and construction services to clients with environmental issues in Canada and internationally. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and waste water treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

