Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 330,800 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the October 15th total of 433,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Omaha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,018,000 after buying an additional 46,693 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 5.0% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 726,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after buying an additional 34,682 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 17.2% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 66,710 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 335,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 400.8% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 137,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOMN opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65. Boston Omaha has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $22.26.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 30.11%.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. As of March 12, 2020, it operated approximately 3,000 billboards containing approximately 5,600 advertising faces of which 63 are digital displays.

