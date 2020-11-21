Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 186,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,832,000 after acquiring an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Boston Properties by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 10.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Boston Properties by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,379,000 after buying an additional 49,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

BXP stock opened at $98.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.14. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.02. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

