Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the October 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Boxlight by 2,118.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33,348 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Boxlight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Boxlight in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boxlight in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Boxlight during the second quarter valued at $171,000. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BOXL shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Boxlight from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Boxlight from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

BOXL stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. Boxlight has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $74.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 4.14.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 193.11% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Boxlight will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

