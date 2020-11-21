Brand Architekts Group plc (BAR.L) (LON:BAR) Insider Quentin Higham Purchases 37,037 Shares of Stock

Brand Architekts Group plc (BAR.L) (LON:BAR) insider Quentin Higham bought 37,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £49,999.95 ($65,325.25).

Shares of BAR stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.83) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.99 million and a P/E ratio of 10.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 121.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.38. Brand Architekts Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 190 ($2.48).

Brand Architekts Group plc (BAR.L) Company Profile

Brand Architekts Group plc develops, formulates, and supplies personal care and beauty products in the United Kingdom, rest of European countries, and internationally. The company offers skincare, haircare, body care, bathing, men's products, gifting products, and accessories under the Super Facialist, Dr SALTS+, Dirty Works, Kind Natured, Fish Soho, MR.

