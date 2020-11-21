BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Up 42.9% in October

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

LND opened at $4.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas alerts:

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.45 million for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.