Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

BWB stock opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $327.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Juran acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,262,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,219,751.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Juran acquired 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $44,605.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,251,763 shares in the company, valued at $12,117,065.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,031 shares of company stock worth $243,076 over the last ninety days. 18.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 335.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.