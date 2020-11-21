Bristow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VTOL) Major Shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus Sells 99,687 Shares

Bristow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VTOL) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 99,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $2,237,973.15. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alternative Asset Manage Solus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 352,919 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $8,106,549.43.

On Friday, November 13th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 252,504 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $5,628,314.16.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 7,803 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $179,469.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 89,366 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $2,099,207.34.

On Friday, September 18th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 701,336 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $16,530,489.52.

NASDAQ:VTOL opened at $23.56 on Friday. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $35.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75.

Bristow Group (NASDAQ:VTOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.36).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Bristow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Bristow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Bristow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad.

