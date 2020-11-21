British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) Insider Purchases £150.35 in Stock

British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) insider Chris Grigg acquired 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 485 ($6.34) per share, with a total value of £150.35 ($196.43).

Chris Grigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 14th, Chris Grigg acquired 42 shares of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 359 ($4.69) per share, with a total value of £150.78 ($197.00).

BLND opened at GBX 474.60 ($6.20) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.65. British Land Company Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 309.40 ($4.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 648.40 ($8.47). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 388.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 377.50. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share. This is an increase from British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)’s previous dividend of $7.98. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)’s payout ratio is currently -0.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 449.18 ($5.87).

British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£14.8bn (British Land share: Â£11.2bn) as at 31 March 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

