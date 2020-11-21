British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the October 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTLCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of British Land from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of BTLCY opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. British Land has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£14.8bn (British Land share: Â£11.2bn) as at 31 March 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

