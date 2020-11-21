Brokerages Expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Announce $3.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.14 and the highest is $3.20. KLA posted earnings per share of $2.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year earnings of $12.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.82 to $13.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.43 to $14.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KLA.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KLA from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KLA from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $242.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $247.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.50 and its 200 day moving average is $196.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 2,421 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total value of $483,812.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,998.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $52,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLA (KLAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.