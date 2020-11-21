Brokerages Expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Analysts expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NewAge’s earnings. NewAge reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 48.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NBEV. BidaskClub raised shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ NBEV opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. NewAge has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $300.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBEV. State Street Corp increased its position in NewAge by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 175,298 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NewAge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in NewAge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NewAge by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 118,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NewAge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 22.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

