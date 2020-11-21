Brokerages Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. NuVasive posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $63.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.06.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.45. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.55, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in NuVasive during the third quarter worth $1,140,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 90.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 210,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 100,071 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 4,550.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 183.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 98,207 shares during the period.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

