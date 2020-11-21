Brokerages Set American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Target Price at $102.50

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.86. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

