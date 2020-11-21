Brokerages Set Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target at $74.60

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of XEL opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

