Brokers Issue Forecasts for Frank’s International’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Frank’s International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the pipeline company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Frank’s International stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13. Frank’s International has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $493.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 89.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 47,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 35.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,546,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 406,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 10.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,660,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 155,902 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 76.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 765,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 331,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,113,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 142,780 shares in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

