Brokers Issue Forecasts for NexTech AR Solutions Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for NexTech AR Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for NexTech AR Solutions’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEXCF opened at $5.64 on Thursday. NexTech AR Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05.

NexTech AR Solutions Company Profile

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. The company offers ARitize eCommerce, the browser-based and Web enabled AR shopping platform; NexTech University, an app-based solution that allows companies and educational establishments to leverage their existing 2D assets and overlay immersive 3D-AR experiences on top of that content for an interactive training experience; NexTech Studios for branded entertainment and immersive 360 experiences; NexTech 3D/AR-360, an end-to-end solution; and ARitize360 that gives customers an interactive experience by transforming their products into AR models, as well as CaptureAR, an AR technology that makes 3D augmented reality creation accessible.

