Brokers Set Expectations for Copart, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Barrington Research increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Copart in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 17th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Copart’s FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%.

CPRT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Shares of CPRT opened at $114.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Copart has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $130.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Copart during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Copart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

