Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) CEO Stephen S. Schwartz Sells 27,822 Shares

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $1,936,967.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at $26,836,978.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BRKS stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 76.34 and a beta of 1.71. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $72.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.55.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,579,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,903,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.