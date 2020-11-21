BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOOO. CIBC upped their target price on BRP from $51.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on BRP from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BRP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.44.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 3.36. BRP has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $60.56.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $901.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.73 million. BRP had a negative return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 2.71%. Research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 10.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BRP during the third quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in BRP by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in BRP by 4.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,604,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,743,000 after purchasing an additional 71,442 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BRP during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.