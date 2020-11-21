BTIG Research Boosts New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target to $45.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NFE. Scotiabank increased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.92. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.75.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.57 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 175.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.69%.

In related news, Director C. William Griffin acquired 16,500 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 324,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,012. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 36,060 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $1,352,971.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,701,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,991,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 939,210 shares of company stock valued at $31,163,876 in the last 90 days. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,693,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 25,869.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 285,083 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,031,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 203,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

