Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Down 24.4% in October

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 305,300 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the October 15th total of 403,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

BZZUF opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40. Buzzi Unicem has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $23.01.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Buzzi Unicem

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

