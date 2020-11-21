C Christian Winkle Acquires 5,950 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Stock

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Director C Christian Winkle bought 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $83,419.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,661.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BZH opened at $14.06 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $436.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.34.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BZH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

