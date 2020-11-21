CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Update

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 393,200 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the October 15th total of 313,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,657,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $0.84 on Friday. CaixaBank has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69.

CAIXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised CaixaBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. AlphaValue raised CaixaBank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

