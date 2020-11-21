Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $9.42 Per Share (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will earn $9.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.30. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$108.25 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$85.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$107.48.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) stock opened at C$109.92 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$67.52 and a 52-week high of C$115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$102.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$96.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.03 by C$0.68. The business had revenue of C$4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.82 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 4,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.69, for a total value of C$433,527.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$877,735.85. Also, Director Nanci Ellen Caldwell purchased 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$99.45 per share, with a total value of C$79,061.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$534,736.20.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

