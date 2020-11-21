Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Canadian Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

CSIQ opened at $38.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.20. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Solar by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.