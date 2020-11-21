Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target to $20.00

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CURLF. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Curaleaf stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

