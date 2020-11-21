Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Tivity Health, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Tivity Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.75. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Shares of TVTY opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $26.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 154.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 57.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 359.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 32.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

