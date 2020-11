Capri (NYSE:CPRI) and Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) Critical Review

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) and Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Capri has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandy Leather Factory has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Capri and Tandy Leather Factory, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capri 0 11 7 0 2.39 Tandy Leather Factory 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capri currently has a consensus target price of $29.53, indicating a potential downside of 14.93%. Given Capri’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Capri is more favorable than Tandy Leather Factory.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Capri shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of Tandy Leather Factory shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Capri shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Tandy Leather Factory shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Capri and Tandy Leather Factory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capri -9.23% 11.13% 3.16% Tandy Leather Factory N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capri and Tandy Leather Factory’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capri $5.55 billion 0.94 -$223.00 million $3.89 8.92 Tandy Leather Factory $83.10 million 0.34 $1.96 million N/A N/A

Tandy Leather Factory has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Capri.

Summary

Capri beats Tandy Leather Factory on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites. It also licenses Versace brand name and trademarks to third parties to retail and/or wholesale its products; and has licensing agreements to the manufacture and sale of jeans, fragrances, watches, and eyewear. As of March 28, 2020, this segment operated 206 retail stores, including concessions; and 824 wholesale doors. Its Jimmy Choo segment sells luxury footwear, handbags, and small leather goods through directly operated Jimmy Choo stores; and Jimmy Choo e-commerce sites. It also licenses Jimmy Choo brand name and trademarks to third parties to retail and/or wholesale its products; and has licensing agreements to the manufacture and sale of fragrances, sunglasses, and eyewear. This segment operated 226 retail stores, including concessions; and 554 wholesale doors. The company's Michael Kors segment offers accessories, footwear, and apparel through retail stores, department stores, specialty stores, and select licensing partners, as well as through Michael Kors e-commerce sites. It also licenses Michael Kors brand name and trademarks to third parties to retail and/or wholesale its products; and has licensing agreements to the manufacture and sale of watches, jewelry, fragrances, and eyewear. This segment operated 839 retail stores, including concessions; and 2,982 wholesale doors. The company was formerly known as Michael Kors Holdings Limited and changed its name to Capri Holdings Limited in December 2018. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Tandy Leather Factory

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and leathercraft related items in North America and internationally. The company offers leather, quality tools, hardware, small machines, accessories, liquids, lace, kits, open workbenches, and teaching materials. It also manufactures leather lace and do-it-yourself kits. The company sells its products through company-owned stores; and orders generated from its Website, tandyleather.com. As of March 6, 2019, the company had 115 North American stores located in 42 states of the United States and 7 Canadian provinces; and 2 stores located in the United Kingdom and Spain. It serves individual retail customers; and wholesale, manufacturer, and institutional groups, such as horse and tack shops, Western wear, crafters, upholsterers, cobblers, auto repair, education, hospitals, prisons, and other businesses that use its products as raw materials to produce goods for resale. The company was formerly known as The Leather Factory, Inc. and changed its name to Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. in 2005. Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

