Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy”

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CPRI. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capri from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.88. Capri has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $39.90.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $46,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 493.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Capri by 52.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.