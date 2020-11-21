Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Position Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,819,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 289,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.03% of Carlisle Companies worth $589,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies to $148.25 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total value of $5,265,691.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,729,057.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSL opened at $147.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.77. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

