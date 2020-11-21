Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stake Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Carlisle Companies worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 40.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 132,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 59.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 137,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on Carlisle Companies to $148.25 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total value of $5,265,691.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,729,057.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSL opened at $147.56 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.