Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) and Saddle Ranch Media (OTCMKTS:SRMX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) and Saddle Ranch Media (OTCMKTS:SRMX) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Carriage Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Carriage Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Saddle Ranch Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Carriage Services has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saddle Ranch Media has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carriage Services and Saddle Ranch Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carriage Services 3.32% 12.41% 2.51% Saddle Ranch Media N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carriage Services and Saddle Ranch Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carriage Services $274.11 million 1.89 $14.53 million $1.20 24.08 Saddle Ranch Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Carriage Services has higher revenue and earnings than Saddle Ranch Media.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Carriage Services and Saddle Ranch Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carriage Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 Saddle Ranch Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carriage Services presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.76%. Given Carriage Services’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Carriage Services is more favorable than Saddle Ranch Media.

Summary

Carriage Services beats Saddle Ranch Media on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services. The Cemetery Operations segment provides products and services, such as interment services; the rights to interment in cemetery sites comprising grave sites, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces and niche; related cemetery merchandise, including outer burial containers, memorial markers, and floral placements; and interments, inurnments, and installation of cemetery merchandise services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 186 funeral homes in 29 states; and 31 cemeteries in 11 states. Carriage Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Saddle Ranch Media

Sky Fidelity, Inc., a diversified technology company, provides cloud managed services (IoT), as well as solar power, satellite broadband, and WiFi camera surveillance solutions. The company offers IoT for businesses and consumers; and i-BRIGHT 7x smart surge protector, a WiFi-enabled home energy management tool. It also offers satellite broadband solutions that are used in Caribbean, disaster, duel mode tracking, education, emergency backup, mobile data, oil and gas site, RV and mobile home, supervisory control and data acquisition, telemedicine, and yacht and boat applications for live streaming video, VOIP, email, texting, and other Internet based communications. In addition, it offers WiFi camera systems for applications in car dealerships, construction sites, golf courses, marinas, oil and gas sites, RV and mobile homes, water locations, and yachts and boats. Further, the company offers WiFi hotspot solutions, including Sky400, a dual band outdoor access point system; and Sky300, an outdoor device for delivering last mile wireless services to businesses or residential broadband subscribers. It serves customers worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Newport Beach, California with additional offices in Clearwater and Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Taipei, Taiwan.

