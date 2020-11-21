Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.80.

Carrier Global stock opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $41.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $513,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3,736.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 66,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

