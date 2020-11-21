Casa Minerals Inc. (CASA.V) (CVE:CASA) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.16

Shares of Casa Minerals Inc. (CASA.V) (CVE:CASA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 79000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and a PE ratio of -22.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Casa Minerals Inc. (CASA.V) Company Profile (CVE:CASA)

Casa Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and molybdenum. It focuses on the exploration of the Pitman Property comprising 15 mineral claims, as well as has an option to acquire 60% interest in the Keaper Property in Terrace, British Columbia.

