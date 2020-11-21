CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) versus Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Critical Review

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) and Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CASI Pharmaceuticals and Aptose Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals -402.87% -60.96% -42.48% Aptose Biosciences N/A -49.53% -46.65%

Risk and Volatility

CASI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CASI Pharmaceuticals and Aptose Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals $4.13 million 66.32 -$46.03 million ($0.42) -5.26 Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$26.28 million ($0.52) -11.33

Aptose Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CASI Pharmaceuticals. Aptose Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CASI Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.1% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CASI Pharmaceuticals and Aptose Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aptose Biosciences 0 0 7 0 3.00

CASI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 92.31%. Aptose Biosciences has a consensus target price of $11.29, indicating a potential upside of 91.61%. Given CASI Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CASI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aptose Biosciences.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. Its product pipeline also comprise CNCT19, an autologous CD19 CAR-T investigative product for the treatment of patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) and B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; CID-103, an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody being for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma; ZEVALIN, a CD20-directed radiotherapeutic antibody, to treat patients with NHL; and Thiotepa, a chemotherapeutic agent, which has multiple indications including use as a conditioning treatment for use prior to hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In addition, the company offers MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor, approved by the FDA for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative ALL; and Octreotide LAI formulations for the treatment of acromegaly and for the control of symptoms associated with various neuroendocrine tumours, as well as developing a portfolio of 25 FDA-approved abbreviated new drug applications. It has licensing agreements with Black Belt Therapeutics Limited, Juventas Cell Therapy Ltd., and Pharmathen Global BV. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

