Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.92) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.92) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.00). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

NASDAQ:CATB opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $8.59.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

