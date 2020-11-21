Cellcom Israel (CEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 23rd. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CEL opened at $4.84 on Friday. Cellcom Israel has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.96 million, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cellcom Israel in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. operates and maintains a cellular mobile telephone system in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers cellular communications services, such as basic cellular telephony services comprising voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, and conference calling; text and multimedia messaging; and cellular content and data services.

