CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Downgraded by Santander to Hold

Santander downgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised CEMEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CEMEX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of CEMEX from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $3.70 to $4.20 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.14.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CEMEX will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CEMEX in the third quarter worth $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 63.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

