Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Firstegy raised Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.19.

CVE opened at C$6.16 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.06 and a 12-month high of C$13.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

