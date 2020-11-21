CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CEVA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in CEVA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CEVA by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $855.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,846.00 and a beta of 1.31.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CEVA shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

