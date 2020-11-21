Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Chemed worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,176,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $2,246,895.00. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.13, for a total transaction of $1,940,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,463 shares in the company, valued at $64,746,905.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,796 shares of company stock worth $6,341,121 over the last three months. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHE stock opened at $492.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $330.01 and a 12 month high of $528.29.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.22 million. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.75%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

