China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CAAS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

NASDAQ CAAS opened at $3.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.28 million, a P/E ratio of 338.00 and a beta of 1.39.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

China Automotive Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

